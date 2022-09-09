ALTON - Alton Little Theater kicks off the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Concert/Special Engagement series with Fach Tradition on September 30th and October 1st at 7:30 pm/ October 2nd at 2 pm.

The concert of Folksongs and Lore is the creative brainchild of regional talent, Miles Brenton- Composer, Musician, Vocalist, & Actor in St. Louis and throughout the Riverbend. Sawyer Burton and Matthew Billins join Miles as outstanding voices in the a cappella Trio of classically trained male vocalists who have a love and passion for choral music - and who bring an extensive repertoire' of international folksongs with a little country, blues, opera, and musical theater thrown in for audience's delight. The Concert of "Harmonious Love" will be presented at the ALT Showplace, with tickets just $22.

Then, on the early morning of Saturday, October 1st from 8 am-noon, ALT will move the fun and entertainment to the parking lot - or large shed if the weather is a problem - for a "Good Neighbor" Halloween $5 Costume Sale, including refreshments and musical entertainment provided by the young artist, Devin Sadler. Local State Farm Agents have underwritten the cost of this FREE-to-attend event, knowing that the Alton area loves Halloween. And special thanks to Bob Baxter and Alton Little Theater, over 200 great costumes will be sold for just $5 or less; lots of accessories and imagination will go into the theater making this a fun day for all of ALT's wonderful supporters and neighbors.

One week later, Alton Little Theater is co-sponsoring a fall activity not to be missed. "Lunch with Mr. Lincoln & Friends" will be held at The Post Commons on Saturday, October 8th at 11:45 am. Up to sixty guests will dine on a 4-course heritage luncheon complete with fall sangria & other libations in the banquet room at Post, and be entertained by Regional Commemorator, Mr. Randy Duncan as Mr. Lincoln, who will be joined by Mary Todd Lincoln (Amy Miller), Robert Todd Lincoln (Michael Cox), Elizabeth Keckley (Marjorie Handy), and a special visitor from the south (Lee Cox). Tickets are $45 which includes all costs and gratuity and are sold through ALT's Website and box office. The history, storytelling, and cuisine make for a most delightful way to celebrate the arrival of fall and Alton Little Theater's rich history & contributions to the region.

The oldest, continuous community theater in the state of Illinois celebrates its 89th season of mainstage productions at the showplace with a full line-up of concerts, touring artists, and special-engagement plays - all for a fraction of the cost of many "professional" theaters - but professional in its standards and commitment to the community that has supported the showplace for so many years.

The theater's patrons are enjoying the new renovations at the building at 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton and also enjoying the community outreach done by the production staff at ALT: Lee Cox, Kevin Frakes & Brant McCance. This trio will be giving things away at the Farmer's Market on September 17th and participating in several fall festivals throughout the region.

Tickets are always available through the ALT Website: http://www.altonlittletheater.org and through the box office (618-462-3205).

