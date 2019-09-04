ALTON - Area residents showed their appreciation for a 60-year Alton business on Friday and Saturday at Woody's Chicken, lining all the way down the block for some of the last chicken.

The long-term restaurant was located at 110 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. Saturday was Woody's final day of operation because the sisters who owned it retired from the business.

Article continues after sponsor message

Christie Wooden, who was the final owner of the restaurant with sisters Cheryl and Candy, said for her sisters, said Friday this has been a life-long journey for her family. She said her mom and dad started the restaurant six decades ago and the sisters combined when they left the business to manage and run it.

Wooden said she and her sisters were so appreciative of the customers who turned out on the final days. She said many of the customers are like family and she and her family will always remember them.

More like this: