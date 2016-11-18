EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity Chapter board members recently accepted a generous donation check from Kaitlyn Taylor, Edwardsville DewMore representative, for $2,600.

The donation was the result of a fundraising pizza school held at the Edwardsville Dewey's location at 112 E. Vandalia St., where employees donated their time to help patrons make their own pizzas.

Edwardsville Dewey’s General Manager Justin Graf said part of the company’s legacy is giving back to the community and the fundraising pizza school is just another example.

“The staff also donated drink proceeds and tips to Habitat,” he said. “This is one of the things we have done over the past couple years. We give them the history of Dewey's, show them how to make our pizza and we always have a really good turnout.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Graf, the other managers and hourly employees all participate and he said it is simply a good time, knowing their efforts will also contribute to a good charity cause.

“We start around 10:30 a.m. and come in and teach the class,” he said. “We teach what we do and we have predominantly younger kids, but we also have college-age students, families and a group of adults who learn how to make pizza. We provide the dough and teach them how to toss it and choose the toppings.”

Graf said the fee was $25 and this time, they had about 75 to 80 people. All proceeds from beverages then are also donated.

This year’s charity, EdGlen Habitat for Humanity, was a wonderful group to work with and contribute funds, Graf said.

For more information about the local Habitat, visit edglenhabitat.org.

More like this: