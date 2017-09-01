ALTON - On Aug. 20, two suspects entered the Slackers location on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton and made off with several gaming systems.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said suspects entered the beloved record, game and comic book store after hours on Aug. 20 through a rear door. After making entrance, Simmons said the suspects collected several gaming systems, including Playstation 3s, Playstation 4s and several varieties of the Xbox gaming system. He said his officers are investigating what he described as "very clear surveillance images" from the store.

On Aug. 21, the Glen Carbon Police Department stopped a vehicle, which had several gaming systems in it. The officer ran those systems and found they were the ones reported stolen from Slackers in Alton the previous night.

"Kudos to the Glen Carbon Police Department for making that stop and having the foresight to run the gaming systems," Simmons said.

Simmons said one of the people apprehended with the stolen property was a 28-year-old male from Alton. He added, however, that suspect claimed he received the stolen property found in the vehicle from someone in Alton, so the case is still under investigation.

Charges should be filed soon in the case, Simmons said.

