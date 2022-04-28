ALTON - A Sacred Space has been a lifesaver for seniors with its special home care services.

Cheri White is the administrator for the company, Robin Wright is the marketing director, and Amanda Hawkins HR Director. The business is located at 1726 Main Street in Alton or by calling (618) 661-8222.

“Are you a senior and find it a little more difficult to run your weekly errands?” A Sacred Space’s White said. “We have the solution for you: we can do your grocery shopping, pick up mediations from the pharmacy, pick up your dry-cleaning, go to the post office, deliver packages and pick up packages within 15 miles within Illinois. Our service is completely customizable to meet your needs!”

The packages are as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Servings Package - $60 a month and .$60 a mile. Community Savings Package - $75 month and $.60 a mile.

Some of the services A Sacred Space offers are:

Personal care

Companion care

Respite care

Preparation of light meals

Light housekeeping

Light laundry

Errands Running Service

Lawnmowing Service

Transporting to appointments

Medication reminders

Help with bathing and dressing

Dementia/Alzheimer’s Care

End of life care

24-hour care

“A Sacred Space Home Care Services is dedicated to providing compassionate in-home care to anyone who needs extra help with daily living,” White said. “Our goal is to help our clients maintain independence and to provide a safe, happy and comfortable environment for our clients in that sacred space called home.”

For more, visit asacredspaceservices.com.

More like this: