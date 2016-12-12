

ALTON - More than 200 Alton Memorial Hospital employees, spouses, children and grandchildren came to the “AMH Express” Christmas party on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event included visits with Santa Claus for the children, including Jaycee, Jolie and Jillian Dwiggins, the daughters of Jaime Dwiggins from the Transitional Care Unit. Meanwhile, “Conductor Bob” Menichino, manager of Morrison’s Food and Nutrition at AMH, took the Golden Tickets from Livia and Clayton McKinnon, grandchildren of TCU manager Pam Colley.

The event also featured activities, snacks, hot chocolate, music and a playing of “The Polar Express” movie, which showed the striking resemblance between Tom Hanks’ character and Conductor Bob.