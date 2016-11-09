GODFREY - The City of Alton and a steering committee composed of community volunteers are asking the public for financial assistance during a push for improvements at Gordon Moore Park.

The estimated $1.7 million project includes a complete revamping of the park's entrance as well as a reconstruction of the concession stands. The steering committee asking for donations is composed of P.J. Jun, retired owner of Jun Construction, Robert Stephan, Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford and Bob Ramsey. That committee hosted a presentation for potential investors at Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College Tuesday morning.

"The effort started with Dale Blachford talking to the City of Alton about their plans to do repair work on what's called 'Concession Stand 1,' and it's the steering committee's vision to not just renovate and repair Concession Stand 1, but do a project that is outlined in this information," Jun said.

That information included slides of the project's estimated cost. The overall cost to repair Concession Stand 1 is an estimated $600,000. As much as $322,000 would be allocated for labor, which would include concrete, masonry, steel, carpentry, sheet metal, plumbing and electrical work. Materials for that labor would come at an estimated cost of $228,000. The equipment expense, for heavy-duty machines such as back-hoes, skid loaders, brick lull and hi-lifts would be an estimated $50,000, according to the slides.

Article continues after sponsor message

Concession Stand 1 is part of an "overall effort to do renovations," Jun said. Another project done through private partnerships with the City of Alton is the park's new entrance. Alton Mayor Brant Walker presented a projection of that new interest at the event. That project is an estimated $1 million effort on its own. As much as an additional $100,000 may also be allocated for a new restroom facility as part of the park's continuing improvements.

"The city has already allocated for the 2016 budget year $100,000 for park improvements," Jun said. "The aldermen have expressed their support in the 2017 budget with another $200,000-$250,000, so basically we have about $1.7 million, and we have about $1,350,000. That number thrown out at the meeting was about a $350,000 number. That's the number we're looking to raise through donated labor, donated materials and cash contributions."

Mayor Walker presented the projected new entrance to those assembled.

"This is the beginning of upgrading the entrance of Gordon Moore Park, and putting Gordon Moore Park back into the regional gem it used to be," he said. "It's wonderful to see business and labor coming together with the city to bring the park back to where it was, because that's how this park got started - with Dr. Gordon Moore's vision along with labor, along with volunteers and community and business support. We're right back where we were 40 years ago, and the parks will be better than ever."

According to Jun's slides, the estimated completion time for Concession Stand 1 would be nearly nine months.

More like this: