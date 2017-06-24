EDWARDSVILLE - There was nothing but smiles on the faces of those who attended the grand opening of We Rock the Spectrum Saturday at 1015 Century Drive, Edwardsville.

The new kids’ gym is comprised of uniquely designed equipment for children with sensory processing disorders, but all children can benefit from their use, said the owners, Jennifer and Mike Range.

Jennifer Range, who had previously taught special education at Edwardsville High School, said, “We bought the franchise in the fall after seeing the Fenton (Mo.) location.

“I love it because it reminded me of Special Olympics,” she said of the facility.

Jennifer and Mike Range have four children. Their second-born, Scott, is 23 and was diagnosed with autism by the time he was 3 years old.

Jennifer Range says We Rock the Spectrum is a place where everyone understands. When it comes to the autism spectrum, she said, “Parents get it. Siblings get it. A place like this is calm and relaxing for the parents.”

The new facility endorses a zip line, crash mats and pillows, trampoline, fine motor and arts and crafts area, all to help kids with stress release, relaxation, strength, improved auditory processing and fine motor skills, and improved hand-eye coordination.

The new facility has open play, respite and break care, classes, and birthday party possibilities.

We Rock the Spectrum has a goal to provide an opportunity for all children to play together. The Range family aims to provide a much-needed service to the community and also give help, guidance and support to families who are affected by autism.

For more information, see http://www.werockthespectrumedwardsville.com/ or call (618) 307-5834.

On the wall in bright red letters is the statement, “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry.”

Jennifer Range says her hopes are “to have a room full of kids who are having a ton of fun.”

“I just want it to be a happy place, where parents and kids will be happy.”

