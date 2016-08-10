JERSEYVILLE - After the retirement of longtime Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal, the Jersey County Board unanimously voted to appoint his replacement Tuesday night.

One-time Jersey County Sheriff Deputy John Wimmersberg is now the acting Sheriff of Jersey County. Wimmersberg was nominated by the Jersey County Democratic Party to replace Kallal before being appointed by the board. He was sworn in Wednesday at noon outside the sheriff's office by Judge Eric Pistorius. During his honorary ceremony, he thanked several people in attendance, including officers from the Jersey County Sheriffs Office and the Jerseyville Police Department.

"I can only hope to live up to the standards set by previous sheriffs," Wimmersberg said.

Previous to being a Jersey County Sheriff's Deputy, Wimmersberg served with both the Jerseyville and Grafton Police Department. He said he has served in law enforcement for a decade, with three of those years being in the sheriff's office.

"I've always worked in law enforcement in Jersey County," he said after the ceremony.

Wimmersberg also served in the Illinois National Guard, and was deployed for a tour of duty in Iraq from 2005-06. He said his previous service in both law enforcement and military is why he was chosen by the party to fill the shoes of the outgoing Kallal.

"I think my military and law enforcement background provides the necessary leadership require for the office of sheriff," Wimmersberg said.

As far as the office of the sheriff is concerned, Wimmersberg said he intends to continue where previous sheriffs left it, and continue to grow and change. He said community policing would be one of the focal points of his administration.

"I think it's the ability to build a rapport with the people," he said. "It's the way in which you approach a situation. You have to try to empathize with each party involved, and make the best decision you can."

Efficiency is another focal point of Wimmersberg's administration. He said he would like the office to be as "efficiently effective" as it can be with a focus on service and protection as well as community policing.

