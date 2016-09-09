A new era of responsibility: Fall city-wide litter cleanup this weekend
ALTON - The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) is sponsoring a city-wide litter cleanup this weekend.
The event starts at 9 a.m. rain or shine. Registration stations will be located in Downtown Alton at 200 West Third Street, at the corner of Third and Belle, and in Middletown Alton at Hellrung Park, at the entrance located at Seventh and Central. Groups will also be departing at 9 a.m. from Uptown Alton at Neudecker Insurance, located at the corner of Main Street and College Avenue, and Northtown Alton at Joe K's Restaurant, located at 2530 State Street. Free gloves and bags, as well as directions to the areas in most need of attention can also be found at those stations.
"Dozens of businesses and organizations are committed to cleaning up a heavily littered area during these biannual clean-ups as well as on a regular basis between events, and we're always looking for more help." said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street and ABCCC member said, "We are making strides to control the litter in town; thankfully we have an abundance of citizens who are willing to pitch in and make up for the actions of those who haven't yet realized the importance of keeping our city clean."
Alton Main Street is one of several groups participating in the event. Other groups include:
- Upper Alton Association
- North Alton-Godfrey Business Council
- Probation Alton Clean Up Partnership (PACUP)
- Pride, Inc.
- Sierra Club
- Weed and Seed Strategy
- Junior League of Greater Alton
- Wild Trak Cycling Club
- Jacoby Arts Center
- Saint Anthony's Health Center
- Friends of Haskell
- Club Paws
- 100 Black Men of Alton
- Knights of Columbus #460
- Girl Scouts
- Royal Services
- Boys and Girls Club of Alton
- Rotary Club of the Riverbend
- Kiwanis Club of Alton-Godfrey
- TCAY Tidalwaves Swim Team
- Marquette Catholic High School
- Arrow Signs
- Faith Fellowship
- Target
- Lifehouse Church
There is room for more volunteers for the event from individuals, groups and businesses. Further information can be found by contacting the ABCCC at (618) 465-3026 or (618) 304-4315 as well as the city's website, www.cityofaltonil.com/ABCCC.
