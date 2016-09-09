ALTON - The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee (ABCCC) is sponsoring a city-wide litter cleanup this weekend.

The event starts at 9 a.m. rain or shine. Registration stations will be located in Downtown Alton at 200 West Third Street, at the corner of Third and Belle, and in Middletown Alton at Hellrung Park, at the entrance located at Seventh and Central. Groups will also be departing at 9 a.m. from Uptown Alton at Neudecker Insurance, located at the corner of Main Street and College Avenue, and Northtown Alton at Joe K's Restaurant, located at 2530 State Street. Free gloves and bags, as well as directions to the areas in most need of attention can also be found at those stations.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Dozens of businesses and organizations are committed to cleaning up a heavily littered area during these biannual clean-ups as well as on a regular basis between events, and we're always looking for more help." said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street and ABCCC member said, "We are making strides to control the litter in town; thankfully we have an abundance of citizens who are willing to pitch in and make up for the actions of those who haven't yet realized the importance of keeping our city clean."

Alton Main Street is one of several groups participating in the event. Other groups include:

Upper Alton Association

North Alton-Godfrey Business Council

Probation Alton Clean Up Partnership (PACUP)

Pride, Inc.

Sierra Club

Weed and Seed Strategy

Junior League of Greater Alton

Wild Trak Cycling Club

Jacoby Arts Center

Saint Anthony's Health Center

Friends of Haskell

Club Paws

100 Black Men of Alton

Knights of Columbus #460

Girl Scouts

Royal Services

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Rotary Club of the Riverbend

Kiwanis Club of Alton-Godfrey

TCAY Tidalwaves Swim Team

Marquette Catholic High School

Arrow Signs

Faith Fellowship

Target

Lifehouse Church

There is room for more volunteers for the event from individuals, groups and businesses. Further information can be found by contacting the ABCCC at (618) 465-3026 or (618) 304-4315 as well as the city's website, www.cityofaltonil.com/ABCCC.

More like this: