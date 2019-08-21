GODFREY - The new and improved Clifton Terrace Inn at 4922 Clifton Terrace Road in Godfrey opened in July 2019.

There has been a "neighborhood" bar on Clifton Terrace since 1941. That bar, as people may have known it – no longer exists. Aaron Wolfe and Pete Lanto started renovations in the fall of 2018 and then recently finished.

The establishment now has a very comfortable, lodge-like look. Wolfe and Lanto have bought in Jared Zerwas as a bar manager. Jared has extensive bartending experience around the Riverbend area and the owners believe his expertise will not only drive a crowd in but will help them keep this family-friendly atmosphere alive. There are a pool table and video gaming in place and plans for multiple dartboards as well as introducing a fall dart league.

At this time, the team is providing pulled pork and other grill items throughout the end of the year. The kitchen space will be limited, but plan to offer pizzas and other types of snacks in the near future. Until the kitchen is ready, Lanto and Wolfe have been reaching out to area food trucks to accommodate the weekend crowd. Anyone interested in this type of exposure can call the bar at (618) 466-4442.

Tammy Meneses is the bar manager and Anna Hosier is one of the bartenders. Both have a great following from previous bartending experience and have helped with the first few weeks of business, introducing "theme" drinks to the clientele and constantly offering quality, customer service.

If you take a trip down the Great River Road, take a drive on Clifton Terrace and check it out.

The owners describe the improvements as massive inside and out and a beautifully paved well-lit parking lot with surveillance. Follow Clifton Terrace Inn on Facebook for specials, events, and entertainment.

