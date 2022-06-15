ALTON - The City of Alton has been riveted by a pair of homicides the Chief of Police describes as a “monster” at work.

A Litchfield man - 22-year-old Deundrea S. Holloway - on Monday was charged with the gruesome murder of pregnant mother Liese A. Dodd, also 22, in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton.

Holloway faces charges of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide to an unborn child, dismembering a human body, offenses related to motor vehicles, and concealment of a homicide death.

Chief Pulido said in a video broadcast on Monday: “That monster had an on-and-off relationship with Liese for about two years. “She had an expected delivery date in late July and that ‘monster’ savagely decapitated her and brutally murdered the unborn child.”

Pulido said today the Alton Police Department has a very experienced staff, but “unfortunately, this crime is one of the most horrific actions we have ever seen committed by a defendant.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The reaction around the Alton area was one of disbelief that someone could commit such a vicious act.

“It is irreprehensible what that savage monster did to her,” he said on the video. “Her mother had to go through something that no one should ever have to go through when she went to check on her to see if Liese was OK. I can’t imagine what is was like when she found her.”

Chief Pulido again thanked law enforcement for their assistance in tracking down the suspect so quickly. He thanked Wood River Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Litchfield Police, Montgomery, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Gillespie for their help in getting Holloway into custody.

In the video, Chief Pulido said he had a conversation with Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine and both extend their deepest sympathies to the profound loss of the young woman and her baby, but now will work to prosecute the suspect to the highest degree.

“We have been in constant contact with the family and the mother and they are asking people not to make contact with them at this time, they want their privacy in this time of mourning," he said.

Chief Pulido encouraged everyone to keep Liese's family in their thoughts and prayers during this terrible time.

More like this: