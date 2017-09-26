EDWARDSVILLE — Lifelong Edwardsville resident Jeff Stoecklin is feeling fortunate today after recently winning a $250,000 Lucky Day Lotto prize, but he has a plan for the winnings.

“I plan to invest this money wisely,” he said when he presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Stoecklin won a $250,000 Lucky Day Lotto prize when his ticket matched all five numbers – 23 - 24 - 26 - 32 - 36 – in the Friday, September 15, midday drawing.

Stoecklin, 55, is a regular Lucky Day Lotto player. He bought his $250,000 winning ticket at MotoMart, 1905 N. Main St, in Edwardsville. The retailer received a bonus of $2,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville MotoMart Manager Debbie Waller said Stoecklin was emotional when he discovered he had won.

“He had checked the numbers and realized he had won and then came down to us and have it scanned and it was the winner,” she said. “He was so happy. He cried when he found out.”

Stoecklin comes in at the same time daily to purchase a ticket or tickets, Waller said. She said he had used the same numbers for some time, but changed just before picking the winning selection.

“He comes in every day,” she said of the man. “I am so happy for him. It is exciting we had someone win from our store.”

More than 8,900 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

More like this: