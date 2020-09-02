Get The Latest News!

Ellee Grace KiserGODFREY - On Wednesday afternoon, a small memorial was in place on West Delmar and Pine Grove Lane in Godfrey in remembrance of Ellee Grace Kiser, who was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Ellee just marked her second birthday on Sunday, Aug. 16. The memorial had several balloons, a basket of flowers, and a teddy bear that was attached to a sign on West Delmar. More are expected to soon contribute to the makeshift memorial.

Ellee touched so many lives with her unimaginable joy and happiness and would want that lifetime of love and memories to be forever shared, and for all of us to treat each day, and one another, as a precious gift.

Ellee is survived by her loving parents Chris Kiser and Keri (Canning) Kiser, brothers Cooper and Fletcher, and a lot of other loving family.

A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 4624 Pine Grove Lane, Godfrey, with nearby parking and shuttle service available from Westminster Presbyterian Church, and is open to those who know the family.

