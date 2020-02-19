COLLINSVILLE - Around this region, it is hard to find any basketball fans more passionate about their team than the Collinsville Kahoks boys supporters.

The purple and white colors were found in abundance Tuesday night for the key Southwestern Conference basketball game between Collinsville and nearby Edwardsville. Edwardsville won 38-36 over second-ranked Collinsville in a thriller.

Shown are photos of the massive amount of Collinsville fans at Tuesday's night game.

Legendary head coach Vergil Fletcher made Collinsville a statewide name in basketball during his tenure from the late 1940s to the late 1970s. Fletcher coached his teams to 792 wins, the eighth-highest in IHSA history.

The basketball facility at the present Collinsville High School is appropriately called Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium. This year's team, coached by Darin Lee and led by star Ray'Sean Taylor, has won 24 games and helped bring that basketball power alive in the city. Lee topped the 600 career wins mark in January 2018.

