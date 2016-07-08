EDWARDSVILLE - A community’s wishes have been granted with the opening today of the new Leon Corlew Park, with Edwardsville’s new splash pad/fitness trail/playground at the int ersection of South Main and Schwarz Road.

Families were lining up for the first water to be dumped from the splash pad just after 10 a.m. today and the crowd should continued Saturday on the first off day of the week for parents. The final touches on the splash pad were finished on Friday.

Katie Grable, a spokesperson for the City of Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department, said the splash pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, seven days a week until the fall, weather permitting. The park will be open the more traditional hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those using the walking path are asked at the moment to stay on the path and avoid walking on the grass, while it continues to develop.

Grable said once the sod was added the park started to look like a park.

“The majority of the sod was down this past Friday,” she said. “It has made such a difference adding the grass to the park. We do ask that people stay on the sidewalks and off the grass while we continue to water it.’

Grable said signs are posted along the sidewalks to avoid the grass, so it will continue to establish itself.

There will still be some work with signage throughout the park and some other work done to the entrance, Grable said, but most of the park is complete.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The water fountains are installed, the benches are installed, trash cans and picnic tables are out there. You will see grills and side amenities. We still need to install some things, but the functionality of the playground and splash pad are intact.”

Grable said the exercise stops and rest of the fitness/walking trail will be completed by fall at the park. The picnic tables are now in place for people to have family fun.

Leon Corlew Park, which is named after a former City Alderman and local Rotarian, is one of the three parks included in the City of Edwardsville’s fundraising effort – A Better Place to Play. The campaign is aimed at raising funds for three new parks in Edwardsville. The other two parks in development include an Ice Rink & Teen Center to be located on District #7 grounds off of Governor’s Parkway and a Sports Park for baseball, softball, soccer, pickleball, tennis and more near the I-55 corridor. Sponsorship and donations are also needed to help fund these parks so construction can begin.

For the Spray & Play Park, four area sponsors have already pledged donations. Edwardsville Rotary Club ($30,000); Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon ($40,000), First Clover Leaf Bank ($10,000) and Global Brew Tap House ($8,000). There are still sponsorship opportunities available. Donors may still fund various park enhancements to include pavilions, playground equipment, exercise equipment on the walking trail as well as a babbling brook feature. For more information about sponsorship opportunities for the Spray & Play Park visit http://www.betterplacetoplay.com or call Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538.

To make a donation to the A Better Place to Play Campaign, area residents and potential sponsors are encouraged to donate online at http://www.betterplacetoplay.com or by contacting Edwardsville Community Foundation at http://www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/. All donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law through the foundation.

For more information on major gifts, please contact Edwardsville Community Foundation at (855) 464-3223. Donations may be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please make a notation on your check that the funds are to be applied to the “A Better Place to Play” campaign. If you wish to support a specific parks project, please also notate the designated park with your donation.

Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at www.betterplacetoplay.com or call (618) 692-7538. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play.

More like this: