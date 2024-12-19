GRANITE CITY - On Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, Granite City Police Department along with Granite City Firefighters Local 253 hosted its annual 'Shop with a Hero' event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students got to ride in a Police Car, Fire Truck or Ambulance to shop at Walmart, and then joined their family at Township Hall for a meal provided by St. John UCC Granite City. It was a special day for all!

Below is a link to a video from the occasion provided by BC Photography.

VIDEO:https://youtu.be/5z0ouPpfWhA

More like this: