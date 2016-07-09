EDWARDSVILLE – Friday’s Leon Corlew Park and splash pad opening was everything everyone bargained for and the same was expected for the remainder of the weekend.

The park was packed throughout the day and into the night with parents, children and families enjoying the fun on both the splash pad and the rest of the park.

Katie Grable, an Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department spokesperson for the park and splash pad, said it was a wonderful opening and it is great to look at something like this on paper last year and see it spring up from the ground.

“The community has been looking forward to this for a long time,” she said. “I get calls from people excited about it every day. It is wonderful to bring the park to the community. Joe Glick Park was the last addition and that was a long time ago. It is unique with the splash pad and playground areas and the fitness trail.”

Grable expected Saturday to be equally if not more busy than Friday. Children and parents alike all had smiles on their faces on Friday as the park doors opened for play.

The park is open the traditional hours for Edwardsville parks from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week until fall.

