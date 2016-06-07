EDWARDSVILLE - Camee Beyers is a teacher in the Edwardsville School District who always works to get the most out of her kids in the classroom.

Beyers' class recently completed an intense history reconstruction project with students from past to present. The decades focused on were the 1970s to present.

Beyers instructs both social studies and history at Liberty Middle School in the Edwardsville District.

Each day she teaches, Beyers said it is a labor of love.

“Classroom management is certainly something that teachers can sometimes struggle with, but I try to set the tone early of what is acceptable and not acceptable in my classroom,” she said. “I have the reputation as being a tougher teacher and fair. I am very clear that my students know my rules and consequences if they don’t follow them.”

When kids know what to expect and there are no gray areas, a lot of times it leads them to make the right choices when they are 13 or 14 years old, Beyers said.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the history presentations, the students were organized and seemed committed to being the best they could be in front of the rest of the class.

Beyers has been a teacher in the Edwardsville School District for 13 years; 11 at Lincoln Middle School and two at Liberty Middle School.

“I love teaching in the district,” she said. “The district offers an opportunity for teachers to be in a very supportive environment. We have an incredible administrative staff that while the district has a rigorous curriculum, it offers some autonomy on how to present it. The Edwardsville District has a supportive environment for teachers and the parents are engaged and want the best for their kids.”

Beyers was an exceptional athlete and competed in track and field at the University of Illinois. She was one of the tops in the Big 10 pentathlon competition while in college. She coached middle school track and field for a time after she started teaching, but when she had children of her own she felt she had to spend more time at home. She is a devoted mother and wife, in addition to being such a top-notch teacher.

Beyers’ motto is she is going to challenge each student and make them work and her ultimate goal is for each student to be a success.

“I understand kids are very different and I try to reach them where they are and pull them all up,” she said. “It is my job to know how hard and when to push or be delicate with them.”

More like this: