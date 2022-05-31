GRAFTON – Children and adults are invited to try their hand at fishing during the annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton. This is the 33rd year for the free event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11.

“We want to get young people hooked on fishing, and the Family Fishing Fair helps connect kids and families to fun outdoor activities,” said Scott Isringhausen, urban fishing coordinator for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Fishing Fair will include a wide variety of outdoor activities: a catch-and-release bluegill pond where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular One-Cast station, where everyone wins a prize; and bow-fishing stations where children can shoot at moving targets in a pool or at a three-dimensional target. Every child who completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the chance to catch a trout in the trout pond.

Fetch-N-Fish is making a return to the fair this year. Jason Reynolds will bring his 4,000-gallon mobile aquarium, which will be stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River. Reynolds will conduct fishing seminars throughout the day, along with a couple of dog shows.

Entertainment will be provided by Camo the Clown, the Lodge Brothers Band, and Wildheart. A new addition this year is Alex Nagy of Twisted Cat Outdoors, who will be on site with his tournament rig. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.

The event is hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), and Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources).

There is no charge to attend the Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair or to catch a fish, and parking is free. No fishing license or fishing gear are needed to participate in the event.

“Thanks to our generous sponsors, we are able to continue to offer this free event,” Isringhausen said. “We are very fortunate to have the support of the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery as a premier sponsor, along with Farm and Home Supply, the Jersey County Board, Walmart, State Farm Insurance of Jerseyville and Carrollton, and many others.”

For more information, contact Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524 or Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323 ext. 1.

