ALTON - Bankside Repertory Theatre will present a fun Yuletide evening for Charles Dickens fans and all those who love the true spirit of Christmas on Saturday, December 4, Sunday, December 5, and Friday, December 10. Times are 7:30 p.m. on December 4 and December 10 and 2 p.m. on December 12.

The Bankside Repertory Theatre show is titled "A Dickens of a Tale."

“Poor old Ebenezer Scrooge is dead, but before he goes quietly into that dark night, a few of his old friends and relatives gather to remember him at a memorial service in one of the finest funeral parlors in London,” is how the production is described. “There’s more than a ghost of a chance this will be an event you’ll never forget!”

Caleb King, one of the founding members of Bankside Repertory Theatre and a member of the upcoming production, plays Scrooge’s nephew.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think people will enjoy it,” King said. “It is fun entertainment written by Geoff Calloway and something different than the usual Christmas Carol and also will bring something new to it.”

King said Calloway's production is brilliant and has a strong cast. He added that "A Dickens Of A Tale" is something residents will not forget and will help usher in the Christmas season in the region.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for all students and are available here:

https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/a-dickens-of-a-tale-by-geoff-callaway

More like this: