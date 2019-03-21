JERSEYVILLE - A decade ago, the Jersey County Hospital Foundation opened a resale shop on State Street in Jerseyville.

Since then, the location has helped raise as much as half a million dollars for the community's hospital with those sales increasing especially for the last three years, outgoing foundation chairperson Lynn Poglajen said. Poglajen is retiring at the end of this month after working for the foundation for 15 years. Previous to the resale shop in Downtown Jerseyville, the group has also raised funds through “spring flings” and golf tournaments. Money raised is handled by a board composed of community members and business owners to be used towards big ticket items for the hospital.

This year's $150,000 in sales from the retail shop went toward the purchase of a 3-D mammogram machine, which Poglajen said helps the fight against cancer. Former items purchased through fundraising efforts have included the emergency room expansion as well as operating room upgrades and a sauna for the wellness center.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This would not have been possible, had it not been for the hardworking, loyal volunteers who have worked through the years to make this a success,” she said. “We have about 60 or so now, but we have had around 100 or so through the years.”

The resale shop is managed by the appropriately-named Charity Ross, Poglajen said. Under her management, sales have increased. Poglajen said people are sometimes waiting for them to open. Many of the items in the shop are gently-used, but a large portion are brand new with tags still dangling from their original retailers.

When the shop first opened in 2009, the economy was still reeling from its 2008 crash. Poglajen said many people from across the area would shop at the resale shop to get items they need at lower prices, so they could save money during hard times.

The center has expanded three times to make room for more items since its founding. Outside of the donations to the hospital, the group has also donated clothing not able to be sold as well as blankets and shoes to several community organizations, including Charity Christian Center, Riverbend Humane Society, Got Faith, First Fruits, Shoes for Water and several St. Louis area homeless shelters.

The resale shop is located at 109 North State St. It is opened Tues-Fri from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

More like this: