SPRINGFIELD - A Conversation with Harriet Tubman will be performed live online on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 7 pm. This family-friendly performance, featuring re-enactor Kathryn Harris, will illuminate the life and times of this famous figure of the Underground Railroad. It will be broadcast live on the Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel and will end with a question and answer with the virtual audience.

This riveting portrayal will highlight her historic efforts as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. During this broadcast, viewers will learn about Harriet’s path to freedom and her courageous journeys south to lead others out of slavery. She will also share about her work during the Civil War.

The program will feature Harriet Tubman interpreter Kathryn Harris. Harris began reenacting Harriet Tubman in the late 1990s and has portrayed Tubman countless times, both to adult and children’s groups.

The program is part of Looking for Lincoln Conversations, a series of live, virtual programs featuring a variety of topics surrounding the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. The series will include conversations with presenters will discussing music associated with early Illinois, the Civil War, and the Underground Railroad.

“Looking for Lincoln Conversations provides a unique way to share the story of the life and times of Abraham Lincoln” said Executive Director, Sarah Watson. “We are able to engage with a virtual audience from throughout the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area and beyond.”

During the Covid-19 event, Looking for Lincoln has been proactively moving its programming online to make it accessible to a wide audience throughout Illinois and the world. The performances will be free to view, and broadcast on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Looking for Lincoln Conversations is funded by Illinois Humanities and partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln’s rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage and his decisive leadership – traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

