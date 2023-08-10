LEBANON - For over 15+ years the Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department has been serving savory Ribeye Steak Sandwiches that leave picnic attendees demanding more. At the Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic, this year will be no different, as the fire department is excited to embark on another year of providing entertainment, activities, and your favorite picnic foods to families throughout the Lebanon community and beyond.

Andria’s Steak Sauce has been chosen as a department and attendee favorite. “We think it’s important to work with a local longstanding family-owned business-like Andria’s. They resemble and reflect our community just like us, not to mention the dynamic flavor of our steak sandwiches,” says Kevin Schwaegel, volunteer firefighter and food stand chairman. “Every year our department looks forward to connecting with the community, giving families a place to have fun, providing entertainment, and showing our gratitude to our local communities.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department is staffed purely by community volunteers. The Firemen’s Picnic gives the department the ability to generate donations that are used to provide equipment for the department and to enhance safety protocols to protect the residents throughout the communities.

Lebanon’s Firemen’s Picnic is Friday, August 11th and Saturday, August 12th with the parade scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday. More details can be found by visiting their Facebook page “Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department.”

More like this: