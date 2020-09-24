SEE VIDEO FROM PREVIOUS COVID-19 TESTING:

ALTON -The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance set a goal during the COVID-19 Pandemic to have as many people tested for the virus as possible. Upcoming screening dates are set for Friday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Alliance will conduct free COVID-19 testing again at Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. Sixth St., Alton, IL.

The COVID-19 testing time schedule is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Organizer Rev. Jason Harrison said there are no requirements to have tests performed. He said masks are encouraged.

Rev. Harrison said the ministerial alliance also knows children will be returning to in-person learning part-time on Oct. 19 and the members believe it is imperative that parents know whether or not their children have or carry COVID-19 before returning to school.

"We don't want to expose any more people to COVID-19," Rev. Harrison said.

Rev. Harrison proudly expressed that the Riverbend Ministerial Alliance can serve as a bridge for so many people in situations like the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"It is all about access to COVID-19 testing and that is what we are doing," Rev. Harrison said.

More like this: