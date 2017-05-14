EDWARDSVILLE - Laura Reed is a highly successful business woman, but she is equally as successful as a wife and mother.

Sunday, Laura celebrates Mother’s Day with her daughter, Ella, and husband, Scott, in the historic Leclaire neighborhood of Edwardsville. Laura and her husband have been married for 16 years and her daughter is 11 and a student in one of the Edwardsville schools.

Laura is also the step mother of two girls. Today, Laura will also celebrate Mother’s Day with her own mother, who lives in North Carolina.

Cork Tree Creative, Inc. is a public relations and marketing firm specializing in graphic design, web design, social media and SEO. We are a boutique firm that serves clients throughout North America with a majority being in the St. Louis region. Laura received her bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, majoring in political science and mass communications.

“This Mother’s Day, Ella has decided she is going to cook for me,” Laura said. “We do a lot together in the kitchen. She is a great girl; she is a very good student. Ella has never received anything but an A in school.”

Laura said her own mother was an entrepreneur who ran a flower shop and bowling alley. Laura said her mother was busy but always took time with her and helped guide her to success.

The Edwardsville woman said she tries to follow her mother’s example, juggling both work and motherhood.

“I try to be present and enjoy the little bitty things,” she said of being a mom. “It is easy to get stressed, but I enjoy the time I have with my daughter. I think you need to enjoy the time and stay off your devices when you are with them.”

Laura said her daughter loves playing volleyball and tennis. Ella has studied under head Edwardsville High School boys and girls tennis coach Dave Lipe since she was 5 years old.

“Dave puts so much time and effort in getting the kids involved at such a young age,” she said. “There is consistency and a large group of them involved. We are so thankful to have Ella in Edwardsville schools. The school district offers so much for children."

Laura said her partner, Jan Carpenter, and several others in her office have children, and they all try to accommodate one another when the need arises. She said she loves working with Jan in directing the public relations firm.

“Cork Tree is my other baby and I enjoy it, too,” she said. “I have a really good business partner. Doing it alone would be difficult. We get along really well and she has the same kind of work ethic and drive I do. We want to do something our kids can be proud of. We wanted to develop a culture for working moms and dads, and wanted the flexibility that sometimes isn’t in other businesses. We have tried to create that atmosphere for our employees.”

