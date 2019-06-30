EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville-based organization, Glen-Ed Soccer, recently presented a $120,000 check to Plummer Family Park, the most recent development in the City of Edwardsville’s “A Better Place to Play” Campaign. The campaign’s focus is to enhance recreation facilities in Edwardsville to be enjoyed by local residents and surrounding communities. The latest project, Plummer Family Park, is under construction and expected to be completed this fall. The new sports park is located on Goshen Road, about one mile east of the YMCA-Meyer Center.

Glen-Ed Soccer board members presented the check to Mayor Hal Patton, Parks and Recreation Director Bob Pfeiffer and staff at Plummer Family Park earlier this month. The organization’s donation pays for usage and installation of a third turf field, signifying its mission of offering quality select sports opportunities. The Glen-Ed Sports Association focuses on individual and team development through the improvement of skill, knowledge, teamwork and self-esteem.

Plummer Family Park will consist of four baseball/softball fields (including one accessible field), twelve pickleball courts, six multipurpose fields, concession/pavilion building, and all associated parking, roadway, lighting, and landscaping to support the park functions.

Mayor Hal Patton is excited about the progress Plummer Family Park has made since construction began. He is looking forward to the many other benefits this sports park will provide, including the ability to host regular community groups and leagues with the potential for hosting larger-scale tournaments and events, bringing added tourism revenue to the City of Edwardsville. Mayor Patton is also appreciative of Glen-Ed’s check towards the project. “Receiving the check from Glen-Ed Soccer for their rental fee upfront is significant because now we are able to convert a grass field to synthetic turf,” said Patton.

Individuals, businesses and organizations are able to donate to Plummer Family Park to help with its development. Naming rights are also available for structures and components of the park. To make a donation to the “A Better Place to Play” Campaign, residents and potential sponsors may donate online at www.betterplacetoplay.com or contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation at www. edwardsvillecommunityfoundatio n.org. All donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law through the foundation.

