ALTON - As a ninth grade student at Alton High School, Daltyn Curran is already learning how hard work brings success.

For his dedication, Daltyn Curran is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Curran just started at Alton High School this fall, but he is already making a name for himself as a passionate, strong student with a great attendance record. He has proven that his teachers and fellow students can count on him.

In middle school, Curran was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. This recognition requires high grades. Students are only nominated if they demonstrate character, citizenship, service and leadership. Curran shows all of these qualities every day.

When he isn’t busy with his school work, Curran enjoys relaxing at home and spending time with his family. He is still deciding what he wants to do after high school, and he has plenty of time before he has to make any final decisions. But he already knows that college is in his future, and everyone who knows him believes he will succeed.

“I have plans of going to college to get a good career,” he said.

Congratulations to Daltyn for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

