BATAVIA - Mr. Howard Keskitalo, 97 years old World War II Veteran will be made a Knight in the French Legion of Honor.

He will be awarded this honor by Deputy Consul General of France Frédéric Cholé at a ceremony held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 20, in Batavia, Illinois at the VFW Post 1197.

This is the highest honor presented by France to non-French citizens. The French government has extended the distinction of Knight to Keskitalo for his service during World War II. Keskitalo joins a select group of Americans who have received the French Legion of Honor, including General Colin Powell and Dwight D. Eisenhower

