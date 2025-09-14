911 Hangup Leads to Arrest in Domestic Battery Case
Authorities arrested Jesus Lopez-Solano following a 911 call involving a pregnant woman in distress at a Caseyville residence on September 7, 2025.
CASEYVILLE — A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on September 7, 2025, where a pregnant woman was found in distress.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Officers from the Caseyville Police Department arrived at the scene following a 911 call in which dispatch heard a Spanish-speaking female rapidly speaking before the line was disconnected. Upon arrival, officers observed a Hispanic female, approximately four months pregnant, visibly distressed at the end of the driveway. Shortly thereafter, a male subject fled on foot from behind the residence.
Police pursued and apprehended the male suspect, identified as Jesus Lopez-Solano, a Caseyville resident born July 20, 1998. After further investigation, Lopez-Solano was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
The case was presented to the Saint Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on September 8, 2025. Lopez-Solano faces the charges as the investigation continues. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
.
More like this: