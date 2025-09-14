CASEYVILLE — A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on September 7, 2025, where a pregnant woman was found in distress.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Officers from the Caseyville Police Department arrived at the scene following a 911 call in which dispatch heard a Spanish-speaking female rapidly speaking before the line was disconnected. Upon arrival, officers observed a Hispanic female, approximately four months pregnant, visibly distressed at the end of the driveway. Shortly thereafter, a male subject fled on foot from behind the residence.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police pursued and apprehended the male suspect, identified as Jesus Lopez-Solano, a Caseyville resident born July 20, 1998. After further investigation, Lopez-Solano was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was presented to the Saint Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on September 8, 2025. Lopez-Solano faces the charges as the investigation continues. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

.

More like this:

Alton Man Released In Second Domestic Battery Case
Aug 28, 2025
Alton Man Detained On Domestic Battery, Property Damage Charges
4 days ago
Repeat Domestic Battery Offenders From Granite City Face Felonies
Aug 21, 2025
Batchtown Man Arrested For Home Invasion and Domestic Battery
Sep 3, 2025
Madison Police Charge Granite City Man In Latest Domestic Battery Case
Aug 20, 2025

 