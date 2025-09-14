CASEYVILLE — A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on September 7, 2025, where a pregnant woman was found in distress.

Officers from the Caseyville Police Department arrived at the scene following a 911 call in which dispatch heard a Spanish-speaking female rapidly speaking before the line was disconnected. Upon arrival, officers observed a Hispanic female, approximately four months pregnant, visibly distressed at the end of the driveway. Shortly thereafter, a male subject fled on foot from behind the residence.

Police pursued and apprehended the male suspect, identified as Jesus Lopez-Solano, a Caseyville resident born July 20, 1998. After further investigation, Lopez-Solano was taken into custody and charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

The case was presented to the Saint Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on September 8, 2025. Lopez-Solano faces the charges as the investigation continues. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

