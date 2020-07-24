ALTON - The Alton Fire Department has been seriously impacted by COVID-19. The Alton Fire Department is comprised of 46 sworn firefighters and to-date have had nine who have tested positive for, and multiple others quarantined as a result of, the COVID-19 virus.

Of the nine positive cases, two firefighters have made a full recovery and returned to work. Currently, seven firefighters are actively fighting the virus and two others are quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Fire Chief Brad Sweetman said, “I have talked to every firefighter daily, and all six are continuing to make improvements. I would expect each of them will be able to return to full duty soon.”

The City of Alton is continuing to work closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure the safety of all its workers throughout this pandemic. While several individuals have been tested in other departments, there are no other known positive cases at this time.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said, “I am encouraged by the recovery of the two firefighters and the continued improvement of the other seven, but have to urge the public to remain vigilant in their personal safety measures.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to encourage the public to use safety precautions and says everyone should “wash hands often, avoid close contact with individuals by remaining at least six feet apart when outside your home, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect, and monitor your health daily.”

For a complete listing of personal precautions and tips for living or current statistics during this pandemic, individuals can visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the Illinois Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

