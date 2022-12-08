ALTON - Alton Odyssey Tours is hosting its eighth annual “Tunes For Toys” fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Post Commons, located at 300 Alby Street in Alton. Live music will be performed by the Soulard Blues Band and proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.

The cost of admission is either a new, unopened child’s toy donation or a $10 cash donation - toy donations will benefit Riverbend Family Ministries, while cash donations will benefit Faces Not Forgotten.

“This event is a family-friendly event each year to raise efforts for not only giving back during the holiday season, but kind of community togetherness - showing that together, we can really help those in need,” Lewis said. “[It’s] kind of that, ‘Better to give than receive’ mentality for this holiday season.”

Lewis added that Decaro’s will be providing appetizers while supplies last, which have been donated by Decaro’s and Sysco, two of the event’s sponsors.

Representatives from both nonprofits will be there to answer questions about their organizations, making the event a great way for the community to learn more about them.

This year’s "Tunes For Toys" is sponsored by the Post Commons, Soulard Blues Band, Roger Lewis, Sysco, and Decaro’s. For more information, contact info@altonodysseytours.com.

