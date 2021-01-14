SPRINGFIELD - A petition has been started asking Governor J.B. Pritzker to veto HB 3653 also known as the police reform bill.

The petition was started Wednesday night and has grown to more than 89,000 signatures and more than 3,500 comments on the petition. The petition is asking the governor to veto the bill.

The petition reads: “Veto HB 3653. This bill doesn't allow Illinois peace officers to fulfill their sworn oath and duty to help keep communities and citizens safe.”

The bill was passed quickly through both the Senate and House Wednesday morning. The Senate voted around 5 a.m and the House voted around noon on the same day.

Police Chiefs and States Attorneys from around the area and across Illinois have been outspoken that they are against it.

Local State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D) along with Jason Plummer (R) voted against the bill. House Representative Katie Stuart voted no while Monica Bristow did not vote.



