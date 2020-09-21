87-Year-Old Jerseyville Man Dies In Fatal Accident Near Murrayville On Friday
September 21, 2020 6:00 PM September 21, 2020 7:23 PM
MURRAYVILLE - A Jerseyville man - 87-year-old Emil Seidel Jr. - died in a two-vehicle crash at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on Illinois Route 67 at the Murrayville Road exit.
The Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson said Seidel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patterson said the Illinois State Police is investigating the fatal accident.