GRANITE CITY - An 81-year-old Granite City woman - Anna M. Rookard - tragically lost her life in a fire Wednesday night, March 16, 2022, in the 3100 block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City, Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Thursday morning.

The fire was reported to 9-1-1 at approximately 11:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Nonn said Rookard was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Jones at 12:30 a.m., March 17, 2022. When Mitchell Fire Department Units arrived at the scene, they found the residence to be fully engulfed in flames. When the fire was extinguished Rookard’s body was then located inside of the residence.

The coroner said an autopsy examination has been completed and the preliminary findings of the examination show that the decedent suffered from smoke inhalation. A final cause and manner of death will be issued upon completion of toxicological testing and the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Fire Department, State of Illinois Fire Marshall, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time.

