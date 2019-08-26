ALTON - Alton constantly celebrates its history and another milestone is being marked at city sites of WPA landmarks from 1939.

In 1939, the Roosevelt administration rolled out the WPA or Works Progress Administration. The WPA was an American New Deal agency, employing millions of jobseekers (mostly unskilled men) to carry out public works projects, including the construction of public buildings and roads.

"The WPA was a program designed to combat the effects of the Great Depression, by putting unemployed men to work on 'shovel ready' projects," Chris Schuneman said. "As you walk around Alton, you'll see these pictured letters and numbers stamped into the sidewalk. In this day and age, when most things are made to wear out quickly, it's impressive to know you're walking on an 80-year-old sidewalk."

One WPA landmark is across from St. Mary's Elementary School, on Langdon, just south of 4th St. There's another one on the south side of 6th Street between Ridge and Spring, by the church parking lot, Schuneman said.