EDWARDSVILLE - Long-time Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe won his 800th career dual meet on Tuesday as the Tigers defeated Alton 9-0 at the Edwardsville Tennis Complex. It was the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.

Lipe has coached both the boys and girls teams at Edwardsville High for many years and has had many of his players qualify for the IHSA State Tournament and move on with college tennis scholarships. In addition, Lipe is also the director of the annual Edwardsville Futures tournament, which has seen many of its winners go on to the men's ATP tour and success in the sports' Grand Slam events.

“It means I’m old,” Lipe said with a laugh and smile when asked about his milestone win, “It means I’ve been doing this for a long time, and it means that we’ve had a lot of really great kids that have worked hard, and put a lot into it. A lot of great assistant coaches and a lot of terrific families that have worked hard is what that means. That I’ve been a part of 800 wins, I didn’t hit one ball.”

