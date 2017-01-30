COLLINSVILLE - More than 800 gymnasts will come to Collinsville this weekend to show off their agility, strength and skill at the 20th annual Gateway Challenge Meet, the only sanctioned gymnastic meet of its kind held in southern Illinois. World Class Gymnastics, a premier gymnastics club in Belleville, Illinois, is hosting the meet, which takes place February 3-5 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. Gymnasts from across the country, ages six to 18, will participate in the prestigious competition and perform all levels of gymnastics.

During the course of the three-day meet, 25 teams will compete in USAG (United States of America Gymnastics) level events including floor exercise, uneven bars, vault and balance beam. Gymnasts compete for individual rankings as well as overall team placement.

Patrick Hulliung, owner and coach of World Class Gymnastics, states, “This one-of-a-kind event provides an excellent opportunity for young gymnasts to gain a good understanding of what takes place at a competitive meet. It’s also a great event for gymnastic fans to see all levels of gymnastic talent and skill level. We will be showcasing some of the best young gymnastic talent from across the country at this event.”

The competition also includes a special team challenge event Saturday night, a main highlight of the meet and an exclusive feature of the Gateway Challenge Meet. The team challenge is a high-energy event involving only eight selected teams competing on each of the four apparatuses. Teams choose one gymnast for each event from each level to compete for a chance to earn the title “Gateway Team Champions” and win a cash prize for their gym. This is a spirited event with music and lots of audience encouragement and cheering, making it fun for everyone involved.

“The team challenge is our signature event and a major draw to competitive teams who hope to earn the title of champion,” adds Hulliung. “It’s also a great opportunity for the younger gymnasts to compete alongside their more advanced teammates, but in an exciting, fun and relaxed atmosphere.”

The Gateway Challenge Meet attracts more than 2,500 gymnastic enthusiasts. The event takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-5, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child (12 and Under). Three-day passes are also available. A complete list of events and more information is available at http://www.wcgausa.com.

