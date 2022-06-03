7-Year-Old Author Hosts Successful Book Signing Event

EAST ALTON - A recent book signing event for Amoriah Gray, the 7-year-old author of “Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs,” was widely successful as teachers, administrators, friends, and classmates gathered on the last day of school at Eastwood Elementary School in East Alton to have their books signed by Amoriah.

The event was held last Tuesday, May 31, and lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., during which time Amoriah was greeted by several of her former teachers and current classmates, Amoriah’s mother Angela Gray said.

“It went great,” Angela said of the book signing event. “A lot of former teachers, the superintendent and the new, incoming superintended attended, the principal … several classmates attended and even students she didn’t know attended - and parents.”

Some arrived with a copy of Amoriah’s book in hand, ready for her signature - others purchased the book there at the book signing event. Angela said she estimates Amoriah signed a total of about 30-40 copies of her book and sold about 15-20 copies that day.

Amoriah said she had a great time signing books and visiting with attendees.

“I had so much fun at my book signing, it was so great,” Amoriah said. “The best part was seeing Mrs. Howell, she’s my [first-grade] teacher.”

While this wasn’t Amoriah’s first book signing event, it did carry a special meaning given that it took place at Amoriah’s own school with her own teachers and classmates; Angela also said this won’t be the last promotional event for the book this summer.

“We’re going to visit different daycares, the [Alton] Farmer’s Market, and different schools this summer,” Angela said - more specific dates, times, and locations are still being decided.

“Amoriah’s Magic Afro Puffs” is a children’s book with a message aimed at teaching children to love their natural hair. The book is available for purchase on Amoriah’s website - amoriahlove.com - and on Amazon.

