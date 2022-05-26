EAST ALTON - A 78-year-old man close to his residence in the 900 block of Airline Drive in East Alton was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

Robert W. Stevens died in the accident. The call to authorities came in at 3:18 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Airline Drive, near Hill Drive in East Alton.

Rosewood Heights Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency crews determined that the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries due to being struck by the vehicle.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation indicates the decedent was attempting to cross Airline Drive in the area of his residence when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on a curved section of Airline Drive.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office reports that the preliminary cause of death is blunt head and chest trauma pending toxicological testing.

The incident is still under investigation.

