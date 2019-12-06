WOOD RIVER - A Wood River man - Michael Cleaves, 35, is facing a charge of causing emotional distress of a female in Wood River. Extra investigative work by Wood River Officer Jeremiah Buerke led to the apprehension of the man.

After reports, Officer Buerke took it upon himself to conduct surveillance on the woman’s vehicle from a distance and caught the man in the act of releasing air from the tires of the car and took him into custody. The man is also accused of entering the female’s window despite an order of protection.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Cleaves had a prior relationship with the woman and had reported different things the last couple weeks, despite an order of protection.

“Our officer took the report and took it upon himself and caught him in the act,” Wells said. “I can’t say enough about the job Officer Buerke did for this victim.”

Chief Wells said Cleaves’ bail was set high at $750,000, which will hopefully keep in jail.

