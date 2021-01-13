ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police District 11 is investigating a multiple fatal traffic crash in St. Clair County on Illinois Route 13, approximately one-half mile south of Illinois 156.

A 74-year-old man died in the crash and a pair of people also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

This is the ISP Preliminary Report On The Crash:

WHAT: Multiple Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Jan. 13, 2021 at approximately 7:28 a.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 approximately ½ mile South of Illinois Route 156, St. Clair County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2002 Bronze Buick Lesabre

Unit 2- 2011 Tan Kia Forte

DRIVERS: Unit 1- 74-year-old male (pending next of kin notification) – Deceased

Unit 2- Eddie Lepes, 41-year-old male from Marissa, IL – Transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1- Debra Waterland, 71-year-old female from Wheaton, IL – Flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southeast on Illinois Route 13 approximately ½ mile south of Illinois Route 156 in St. Clair County. Unit 2 was traveling northwest at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed back across the south lane and centerline, striking Unit 2 head-on in the northbound lane. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. The Unit 1 passenger was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours for the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

