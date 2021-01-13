ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police District 11 is investigating a multiple fatal traffic crash in St. Clair County on Illinois Route 13, approximately one-half mile south of Illinois 156.

A 74-year-old man died in the crash and a pair of people also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This is the ISP Preliminary Report On The Crash:

WHAT: Multiple Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Jan. 13, 2021 at approximately 7:28 a.m.

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 approximately ½ mile South of Illinois Route 156, St. Clair County

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2002 Bronze Buick Lesabre

Unit 2- 2011 Tan Kia Forte

DRIVERS: Unit 1- 74-year-old male (pending next of kin notification) – Deceased

Unit 2- Eddie Lepes, 41-year-old male from Marissa, IL – Transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 1- Debra Waterland, 71-year-old female from Wheaton, IL – Flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southeast on Illinois Route 13 approximately ½ mile south of Illinois Route 156 in St. Clair County. Unit 2 was traveling northwest at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed back across the south lane and centerline, striking Unit 2 head-on in the northbound lane. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office. The Unit 1 passenger was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours for the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

More like this:

Fatal Collision on Interstate 55 Claims Life Of Cottage Hills Man
Oct 7, 2025
State's Attorney's Office Has Case Under Review: Suspect Apprehended in Belleville Hit-and-Run
Aug 24, 2025
ISP Investigates Fatal Crash In Saline County
Aug 26, 2025
Driver Targets Fairview Heights Police Car In Deliberate Collision During Stop
Sep 25, 2025
Madison County Coroner Identifies Two Crash Victims In Pontoon Beach
Sep 29, 2025

 