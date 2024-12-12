CHICAGO – An Illinois Lottery player is bringing home more than just the bacon after they purchased a jackpot-winning $700,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket at Jewel-Osco.

“Occasionally when I go to the grocery store, I add a Quick Pick lottery ticket as part of my shopping list,” laughed the lucky winner. “I didn’t even find out I won until a week or so after the drawing. That’s when I went to a Lottery machine to check if my ticket had won, and the machine said ‘Congratulations, You Won’ but I didn’t know what the prize was.”

The ticket was purchased for the Sunday, November 10 evening drawing at Jewel-Osco, located at 4660 West Irving Park Road, in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood.

“Once I realized the prize was $700,000, I couldn’t believe it. I was in complete shock,” shared the Lucky Day Lotto winner. “I kept looking at my ticket to double check my numbers with the winning numbers. Even though everything matched, I kept thinking ‘Is this real?’”

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Nov. 10 evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing to score the $700,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 11-13-21-33-35.

The jackpot winner added, “I’ve always wondered what it would feel like to win the lottery. Well, I can tell you, it feels really good. I definitely feel like I hit the jackpot!”

As for what the lucky winner will do with his exciting jackpot? He shared, “I am planning a trip to Europe with my wife. I want to visit Portugal, Italy, and Spain. It will be so nice to enjoy our trip, and this money gives us the opportunity to travel more often and take longer trips.”

For selling the winning ticket, the Jewel-Osco on West Irving Park Road in Chicago will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or $7,000.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

As the Lucky Day Lotto jackpot continues to grow, the Illinois Lottery encourages players to remember it’s a game of chance. For more information about the odds of winning, visit the Lucky Day Lotto game page on IllinoisLottery.com. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play.

