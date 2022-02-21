BETHALTO - The Bethalto community is one that always rallies for one another when someone is in need.

Recently, a 6-year-old - Ollie - lost both his mother and father to COVID-19. Rob Brooks, who organized GoFundMe fundraiser for Ollie and Ollie's grandmother Cindy Cauley, said Ollie has severe autism and is non-verbal, requiring extra special, around-the-clock attention, and care.

It has been a series of tragic events for Ollie's family.

First, Ollie’s mother, Amanda Sitarz, 37, was struck with COVID-19 and died from complications. Then the entire family got sick, including Ollie, although Ollie recovered and is now healthy. Ollie’s great-grandmother and Cindy’s mother, Frances Griffin, then died from COVID-19 complications. Then Cindy's son, Brad Irvin, Ollie’s father, also died from illness complications, Rob said. Cindy Cauley will now be raising Ollie and she wants only the best for her grandson in spite of his autism.

“All proceeds of this GoFundMe will go directly to Ollie's grandmother/caretaker and Ollie, with the hopes of relieving some financial stress for the family during this incredibly challenging transitional period,” Rob said. “Our goal is to help Ollie's caretaker focus on utilizing whatever resources are available for this family to begin to heal, giving Ollie the best chance possible at a bright future.”

This is the link to the GoFundMe for Ollie and his grandmother:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-ollies-future

Ollie previously always had a smile on his face and loves numbers. Ollie's grandmother just wants to give him a good life and help build a future for him despite these terrible tragedies.

To date, nearly $10,000 of a $20,000 goal has been raised. Rob and the grandmother are so thankful for the help that has been pledged and thanked each who has donated.

“This was some much-needed good news for my aunt after the hardest weeks of her life,” Rob said. “We made it to our goal and beyond. It has been recommended to me to up the goal, which I will be doing to help motivate future donations, but I can't thank you all enough for helping us reach this goal so quickly.

“I am so happy that we can put this towards giving Ollie some hope and happiness.”

