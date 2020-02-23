SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles confirmed a 6-year-old girl died in a two-car crash on Sunday night at Illinois Route 111 at Broadway in South Roxana.

Chief Coles said others were airlifted from the scene.

Both vehicles encountered extreme damage in the crash. Illinois Route 111 was shut down for multiple hours after the accident which occurred around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. The road remained closed as of 10:51 p.m. The Illinois State Police will handle the rest of the crash investigation because of the fatality.

More information to come.

