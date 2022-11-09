ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, November 7, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect John Freeman, 69 years of age, of the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63033, for Murder Second Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A Mugshot of Freeman is attached. Freeman is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On November 6, 2022, at approximately 8:03 p.m., police were dispatched to the defendant's residence in response to a call from an emotionally disturbed person. The initial responding officer was greeted at the door by the defendant, who had a significant amount of blood on his person. The defendant advised the initial responding officer that he had killed the victim (his sister) by strangling her. The victim's body was located inside the residence with apparent stab wounds to the neck and a significant loss of blood. Attempts to revive the victim were to no avail. A broken glass vase covered with a significant amount of blood was located next to the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Silvia Freeman, 67 years of age, of the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63033.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

