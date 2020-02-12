CHICAGO –If you bought a Lotto ticket on the Illinois Lottery app, you may want to check your email right away! A $6,250,000 winning Lotto ticket was purchased for the Monday, February 10, drawing.

The winning Lotto ticket matched all six numbers – 09 - 10 - 11 - 16 - 17- 18 – to win the jackpot. The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to call the Illinois Lottery Claims Department at 217-524-5147 immediately.

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 74,500 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $1,000, were won in this Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $6,400,000, in this drawing. Lotto drawings are three days a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

More like this: