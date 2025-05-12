JERSEY COUNTY - A serious accident occurred on Illinois Route 16/100 on Sunday morning, May 11, 2025, Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Sheriff Manns said there was no fire or entrapment in the accident but it was a very serious crash.

He also said the man, who was 60 years old, was airlifted out to a St. Louis hospital from the scene.

The sheriff said the accident occurred at 8:44 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

The accident remains under investigation by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and no other information will be released at this time.

