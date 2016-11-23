Coach Mike Waldo, standing in a tie in background on Edwardsville bench, captured his 600th win Tuesday against Carbondale. In front, the Tigers' Oliver Stephen controls the ball. Stephen had 14 points for the Tigers in the game.HIGHLAND – Mike Waldo won his 600th game as Edwardsville's boys basketball coach Tuesday night when the Tigers defeated Carbondale 66-55 in the Battling Bulldog Tournament in Highland.

Waldo became the EHS coach in the 1988-89 season after a five-year stint as head coach at Marquette Catholic.

Mark Smith led the Tigers (2-0) with 31 points, with Oliver Stephen adding 14 points and Caleb Strohemier 10. Darius Beane led the Terriers with 17 points.

The tournament takes tonight and Thanksgivng night off, resuming Friday evening; the Tigers will meet Highland at 7 p.m. Friday and Belleville Althoff at 5 p.m Saturday.

