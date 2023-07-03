ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On July 1, 2023, at 3:55 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings precinct responded to a call for service at a residence located in the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue regarding storm damage and an unconscious child. Arriving officers made contact with an adult female who stated her son was inside her residence in his bedroom where a tree had fallen; her son was trapped beneath the tree and was unconscious.

Fire and EMS personnel also responded to the scene. After several rescue attempts, responding personnel were able to free the child. The child was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Eric J. Wallace, 5 years of age, of the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63112.

